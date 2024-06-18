JoAnn O. Yarbrough | Obituary

JoAnn Opal Yarbrough (nee Steinsieck), 86, of Red Bud, was joyfully welcomed to her heavenly home on May 11, 2024, in St. Louis. She was born March 13, 1938, in Waterloo to Albert and Nora Steinsieck on March 13, 1938..

“ I am the resurrection and the Life. Whoever believes in me, though he dies, yet shall he live.” Matthew 25:21

JoAnn was blessed with five children: Mike (Jena) Yarbrough, Robin (Gary) Hayes, Mark (Birgit) Yarbrough, Diane Yarbrough (fiance Darren Lawrence) and David Yarbrough; five grandchildren: Daniel Hayes, Jaime (Matthew) Phoenix, Joshua (Laura) Yarbrough, Adam (Jessica) Yarbrough and Annika (Rene) Wendt; and 11 great-grandchildren: Ashleigh Hayes, Cecilia “Ceci” and Pietra “Petey” Phoenix, Parker and AJ Kish, Ruth, Charlotte and Jacob Yarbrough, Abigail and Matilda Yarbrough and Levin Wendt.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her dear husband, Robert, brother Elbert Steinsieck, sister Ruby Muench and many other relatives and friends.

A graveside service followed by private interment will be held at 11 a.m. July 6 at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud.

Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo handled arrangements.