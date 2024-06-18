Betty D. Baltz | Obituary

Betty D. Baltz (nee George), 99, of Belleville, formerly of Millstadt, died May 27, 2024, at Dammert Center of Benedictine Living Community at the Shrine in Belleville. She was born Jan. 14, 1925, in Berkeley, Calif.

Betty attended University of California, Los Angeles. During this time, she met her husband Woodrow Baltz, who was stationed in California during World War II. She and Woodrow married on April 29, 1944, and spent an amazing 59 years together before his passing on Aug. 3, 2004.

Betty dedicated her life to supporting the various activities of her three children and five grandchildren while also being a gracious host for many friends. She was an avid reader of California history and National Parks, enjoyed canning garden-grown vegetables, and was a competitive swimmer and participating in the Senior Olympics. She was also a remarkable piano player and contract bridge player. Betty was a member of Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Benedictine Living Community for over 20 years of professional and loving care.

Betty is survived by daughter Marilyn Baltz Eviatar; son John Baltz; son-in-law Robert Englebretson II; grandchildren Robert Englebretson III, Elizabeth Englebretson, Jacob (Diane) Baltz and Eric Baltz; great-grandchildren Brayden, Abiegail and Ethan Baltz; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Woodrow; grandson Neal Baltz in September 2019; son-in-law Uri Eviatar in October 2022; and daughter Christine Englebretson in November 2023.

Visitation is 4-7 June 27 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, and 9-10 a.m. June 28 at the Benedictine Living Community Chapel, Belleville.

A funeral service will follow at Benedictine Chapel.

Interment will follow in the Mount Evergreen Cemetery in Millstadt.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Guide Dogs for the Blind, San Rafael, Calif.; Millstadt Meals on Wheels, Millstadt; or the Neal Baltz Memorial Scholarship Yavapai College Foundation, Prescott, Ariz.; or please enjoy a good read of the latest National Geographic magazine or of John Muir’s impact on environmental preservation in her memory.