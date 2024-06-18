Kenneth ‘Flash’ Farley | Obituary

Kenneth “Flash” Farley, 75, of Paderborn, died June 15, 2024, in Waterloo with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born Jan. 16, 1949, in Morganfield, Ky.

Flash proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. in 2004.

Fishing and hunting were his favorite pastimes, especially with his grandchildren. He was an avid baseball player and loved the fact that his daughter and grandchildren all love sports. Flash was a founding member of the Paderborn Bass Association and a member of the Millstadt VFW.

Flash loved to pass along advice, even if it was unsolicited. His most famous advice was to always practice the 6 P’s – “Prior Preparation Prevents Piss Poor Performance.” Pass along this advice in his memory.

Surviving are his wife Paula Farley (nee Glauber); daughter Tiffany (Tim) VanMatre; his pride and joy, his grandchildren Ayven, Grady and Holden; step-father Charles Peterson; many other relatives, friends and dear fishing and hunting buddies.

He was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Peterson; sister Sharon Rieso; grandparents John and Elsie Bettis; and mother and father-in-law Bud and Pat Glauber.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. June 21 at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Paderborn.

A celebration of life will follow at Karban Knotty Pines Tavern in Paderborn. Come enjoy a drink and share a Flash story.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Camp Hope. Camp Hope is a retreat for military veterans wounded in the War on Terror. It’s mission is to honor the fallen by helping the wounded.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.