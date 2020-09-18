Ronald Rohlfing | Obituary

Ronald Rohlfing, 69, of Waterloo, died Sept. 16, 2020, in St. Louis. He was born Dec. 18, 1950, in Red Bud.

He was a longtime player and supporter of the Valmeyer Lakers and an SIUE baseball player.

He is survived by his wife Cathy Rohlfing (nee Jagels); children Chris (Elise) Rohlfing and Alex Rohlfing; brothers Allyn (Trudi) Rohlfing, Wayne Rohlfing and Gene (Amy) Rohlfing; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents Alois A. and Lavern E. (nee Brandt) Rohlfing.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Borsch Memorial Park in Valmeyer, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John Cemetery – Maeystown.