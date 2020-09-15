Mary E. White | Obituary

Mary E. White (nee Unterseh), 75, of Waterloo, died Sept. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. She was born Sept. 17, 1944, in Belleville, daughter of the late Eugene W. and Louise Helen (nee Schneider) Unterseh.

She was active in volunteering for numerous organizations in the community.

She is survived by her children Christine (David) Reynolds and Nathan (Rebecca) White; grandchildren Jarrett and Caleb Lung and Eli and Lucas White; sisters and brother Jean Langsdorf, William Unterseh, Margaret (Allen) McKenzie, and Susie (Gary) Schreder; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Mary is also preceded in death by her husband John K. White.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until time of service Sept. 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Michelle Gausch officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice.