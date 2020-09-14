Angela M. Wiley | Obituary

Angela M. “Angel” Wiley (nee Hnatowich), 57, of Waterloo, died Sept. 12, 2020, in Waterloo. She was born April 30, 1963, in Detroit, daughter of the late Harry and Delphine Marie (nee DeVore) Hnatowich.

She retired from Community Living Options.

She is survived by her husband Al Wiley; sisters Sandy (Arnold) Phillips, Donna Hill and Denise (Peter) Frauenheim; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Angela is also preceded in death by her sister Pamela Beal and godson Simon Beal.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Kidney Foundation; or Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Arrangements provided by Quernheim Funeral Home.