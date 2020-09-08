David I. Chickering | Obituary

David I. Chickering, 83 years, of Columbia, and formerly of Bellefontaine Neighbors, Mo., died Sept. 8, 2020 at The Arbors at Parkway Gardens, Fairview Heights, Ill. He was born June 22, 1937, in Ottumwa, Iowa, son of the late Frank K. and Doris V. (nee Johnston) Chickering. He was married to the late Judith A. (nee Ellenberger) Chickering. They were married Aug. 9, 1959, in Ottumwa, Iowa. She had passed away Jan. 17, 2002.

He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, where he was active in the Bethany United Methodist Servants and audio visual team. Fondly known as ‘Pop’, he was an active fan of all Columbia Unit School District sports and all of his grandchildren’s sporting events. ‘Mr. Chick’ served nearly 35 years at the Riverview Gardens School District, St. Louis, as a teacher, coach, principal, and assistant superintendent. After his school district retirement, he and his wife served as campground hosts at Lake Norfork. His warm, inviting smile never knew a stranger.

Surviving are daughters, Cara L. Dake of Columbia and Jennifer L. (Thane) van Breusegen of Columbia; grandchildren Evan Dake and Brennen, Keeler, Duncan, Elle and Hayes van Breusegen; brothers, Jack (Drue) Chickering of Ottumwa, Iowa, and Chris (Debbie) Chickering of Austin, Minn.; brothers-in-law J. Phillip (Sarah) Ellenberger of Houston and Martin (Lynne) Ellenberger of Pleasant Hill, Iowa; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by brothers Max (Jewell) Chickering and Jay (Nancy) Chickering; along with a sister, Janet (Jim) Walter.

Visitation will be Sept. 11 from 9-11 a.m. at Life Community Church, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the church, with Pastor Allyn Walker officiating.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

For those unable to attend, please access the service via the Life Community Church YouTube or Facebook page.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis, 9370 Olive Street Rd., St. Louis.