Bernice W. Arras | Obituary

Bernice W. Arras, 95, of Columbia, died on Sept. 17, 2020. She was born April 11, 1925, in Sugarloaf Township, daughter of the late Albert A. and Rosena E. (nee Metter) Hofstetter. She was married to the late Delbert G. Arras. They were married April 11, 1948, in Columbia at St. Paul United Church of Christ. He had passed away March 15, 1979.

Bernice had worked at the rayon factory in Millstadt. After getting married, she had worked at Weilbacher’s, Inc., in the hardware department, and finally in the grocery store. She was a member of the Columbia American Legion Post 581 Auxiliary since 1945 where she had worked Wednesday night Bingo for many years, as well as being a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia. Bernice was a great home decorator and gardener, and dressed up her home to fit all holidays and seasons over the years.

Surviving are her daughter Jean Stroisch of Columbia; grandsons Daniel (Emily) Stroisch of Columbia, and Michael Stroisch of Columbia; great-grandchildren Henry and Clark Stroisch; nephews Gilbert (Sue), Gerry, Geoff and Gene Hofstetter and Dennis Arras; niece Norma Vredenburgh; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gilbert Hofstetter.

All services will be private.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 N. St. Paul, Columbia.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.