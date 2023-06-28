Ronald R.P. Frierdich | Obituary

Ronald Russell Phillip Frierdich, 91, of Waterloo, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on June 21, 2023. He left knowing that his children were at his bedside, loving him and praying for his peaceful journey to join his wife, Veronica, “Mickey,” and continue their dance of almost 71 years together.

Ron was born to Roy Phillip and Fern Louise (nee Hatter) Frierdich on Dec. 23, 1931, in Millstadt.

During his many years, he held various titles: son, brother, husband, dad, grandpa and friend. But his most treasured titles were husband, dad and grandpa.

He married his high-school sweetheart, Veronica Michael in 1951 and from that union came Pamela Staley, Karen Gleich, Donna Brooks, Ronald Jr., Steven and Michelle Dobbels.

During those early years he worked hard to support his growing family but always had time to coach little league, girls softball and especially be with his family. Integrity was his middle name.

His tenure with Yellow Freight moved him from Illinois to California and back to Kansas and he always had a story to share about his days at “Yellow” for anyone that would listen. There were also a few trips to Israel where God met him face to face and opened his heart to deeper revelation to the scriptures!

However, no matter where he travelled, all who met him, loved his gentle and caring spirit.

Ron was the first to volunteer, the first to serve, the first to be there when someone needed him. Nothing was too big or too small for this man to lend a hand to. He was known to his extensive family as the one you could “count on.”

He truly was one of a kind.

Ron is survived by his six children, along with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as a myriad of nephews and nieces who called him Uncle Ronny. His positive impact on everyone he met will be truly missed, but his memory will live forever.

Both Ron and his wife Mickey gave all in death as they gave in life and donated their bodies to Science Care where they continue to give to others.

The immediate family will have a private celebration of life to commemorate their parents’ passing on to glory to give them the honor and respect due to their wonderful lives.

If you would like to honor them as well, please consider the blessings that they passed on to you during their lifetimes and pay it forward to someone else. That act of love will keep their memory alive forever.