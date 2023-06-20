Richard J. Ruhmann | Obituary

Richard Joseph “Richie” Ruhmann, 53, of Columbia, born July 16, 1969, died June 18, 2023, after a brave battle with cancer.

Richie worked for many years at Hurst-Rosche Inc. until he found his dream job as an engineering technician with the Illinois Department of Transportation in 2017. Within four years of his career at IDOT, he was able to advance from an engineering technician I to an engineering technician IV.

Rich enjoyed hunting, fishing from his pond he built for his nieces and nephews, snowmobiling, sitting on his back porch listening to KSHE-95 and spending time with his family and friends. From the day he was diagnosed he was always looking for a research trial, doubtful it would benefit him, but he wanted to do what he could to help others. He always gave more than he took, had a smile that lit up the room, and gave the best hugs.

He is survived by mother Lou Ann Ruhmann of Waterloo; brothers and sisters Stanley (Laurel) Ruhmann Jr. of New Athens, Colleen (Bruce) Goessling of Waterloo, Jeanie (Lowell) Reitz of Waterloo and Danny Ruhmann of New Athens; nieces and nephews, Tara Reitz, Kymberly (Brad) Beebe, Kelley (LeRoy) Goeden, goddaughter Kellsie (Anthony) Schreder, Matthew Goessling and Davin Ruhmann; great-nieces and nephews Makenna, Maddox, Tess and Harrison Beebe, Carsyn, Clark and Chloe Goeden, Adeline Reitz, Beau Goessling and Lincoln “Curly” Schreder; and godmother Thelma “Peggy” Ruhmann. Richie was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including special friends Amanda Hume and Peggy Perez.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Ruhmann Sr.; stepmother Judith Ruhmann; paternal grandparents Ralph and Rosanna Ruhmann Sr.; maternal grandparents Emil and Martha Becherer; godfather Ralph Ruhmann Jr.; and nephews Tyler Reitz and Adam Goessling.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. June 21 and 9-11 a.m. June 22 at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation June 22 at the church with Father Von Deeke officiating.

Memorials may be made to: American Association for Cancer Research; or rhe BJC Foundation for Hospice.

Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens is in charge of arrangements