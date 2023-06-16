Robert W. Heller | Obituary

Robert Walter Heller, 88, of Waterloo, died June 16, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born Aug. 19, 1934, in Renault.

Bob was born and lived most of his life in Monroe County, enjoying the country life. He enlisted in the United States Army, serving three years in Germany. He was employed at Harrisonville Telephone Company, Waterloo, for 38 years, a member of the CWA, union steward, construction supervisor, lifelong member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Renault, where he served in many elected and volunteer positions, a member of the Lutheran Laymen’s League where he held various offices, member of the board of directors at Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School and a member of Monroe County Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his wife Wilma Heller (nee Krupp); children Bruce (Cindy) Heller of Allen, Texas, Rene (Ken) Owens of Belleville and Craig (Amy) Heller of St. Louis; grandchildren Jason (Jeanette) Heller of Brooklyn, New York, Ryan (Sarah) Heller of Allen, Texas; Collin (Sandra) Heller of Sawbridgeworth, England, Ross (Caitlin) Owens of La Grange, Texas, Sarah Owens of Miami, Fla., Jack Casey of St. Louis and Carson Heller of St. Louis; great-grandchildren Adeline Heller, Rowan Heller, Ezekiel Owens, Stella Owens, Coen Heller and Brooks Heller; niece Lisa Heller Orth; sisters-in-law Ardell Kruse, Estelle Sauerwein, Helen Liefer and Ruth Heller; brother-in-law Paul Liefer; numerous cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Clara C. (nee Johanning) Heller; brother Paul; granddaughter Caitlin Owens; nephew Christopher Heller; brothers-in-law Victor Kruse, Gilbert Seboldt and Glenn Sauerwein.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. June 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 10-11 a.m. June 21 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Renault.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Royal Boeder officiating.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Renault.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Christ our Savior Lutheran School, Evansville; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn.; Life Network, Waterloo; or Holy Cross, Renault, IL (designated for Unity Lutheran Christian School).