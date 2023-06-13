Ellizabeth L. Radcliff | Obituary

Elizabeth Louisa Radcliff, 83, of Collinsville, died June 9, 2023, at Fern & Russell de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis. She was born June 16, 1939, in Cole County, Mo.

Elizabeth was a retired switchboard receptionist from Federal Mogul. She enjoyed helping people and sewing.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Tammy, Beverly and Betty Sue for their help and assistance with Elizabeth.

Surviving are her children Scott (Linda) Massie, Candy Meschke, Timothy (Sandra) Brown III and Donna Brown; grandchildren Michael Wheatley, Brandon Wheatley, Crystal Brown, Daniel Brown, Hannah Brown, Brooke (Trevor) Britton, Samuel Massie, Christopher Massie, Bryant Watkins and Brianne Massie; great-grandchildren Ronin Wheatley, Aurora, Terren Britton, Skyler Watkins and Henry Alexander Massie; brother Mike (Thelma) Radcliff; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Timothy Brown IV her parents Clayton A. and Ethel L. Radcliff.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. June 15 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Steve Manley officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis.