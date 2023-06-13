Ellizabeth L. Radcliff | Obituary

Republic-Times- June 13, 2023

Elizabeth Louisa Radcliff, 83, of Collinsville, died June 9, 2023, at Fern & Russell de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis. She was born June 16, 1939, in Cole County, Mo.

Elizabeth was a retired switchboard receptionist from Federal Mogul.  She enjoyed helping people and sewing.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Tammy, Beverly and Betty Sue for their help and assistance with Elizabeth.

Surviving are her children Scott (Linda) Massie, Candy Meschke, Timothy (Sandra) Brown III and Donna Brown; grandchildren Michael Wheatley, Brandon Wheatley, Crystal Brown, Daniel Brown, Hannah Brown, Brooke (Trevor) Britton, Samuel Massie, Christopher Massie, Bryant Watkins and Brianne Massie; great-grandchildren Ronin Wheatley, Aurora, Terren Britton, Skyler Watkins and Henry Alexander Massie; brother Mike (Thelma) Radcliff; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Timothy  Brown IV her parents Clayton A. and Ethel L. Radcliff. 

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. June 15 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.  

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Steve Manley officiating. 

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Jeremy R.C. Cox | Obituary

June 13, 2023

Larry D. Adele | Obituary

June 13, 2023

Loren P. Harms | Obituary

June 12, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19