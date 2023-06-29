Allene H. Becker | Obituary

Allene H. Becker, 97, of Evansville, died peacefully June 27, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon.

She was born to the late Walter and Margaret (nee Simpson) Heuman on Oct. 26, 1925, in Evansville. Allene married Adam Becker on May 30, 1946, in Evansville; he preceded her in death on May 14, 2007.

Allene taught school in a one-room school during WWII. This was the Campbell School. She attended high school her first three years at Evansville and finished her last year at Sparta High School. She was a young one as she advanced in her early grade school years, so she graduated from Sparta High School at the age of 16.

After WWII, she married Adam and she was a devoted homemaker, raising her children until she went to work at the International Shoe Factory in Evansville as an office worker. After the Shoe Factory closed down, she was a substitute mail clerk in the Evansville Post Office and a substitute cook for Sparta School District.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Evansville. She was also a member and past president of the Altar Sodality, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Evansville, Evansville Senior Citizens and was a former member of the Quilter Circle.

She is survived by her children Ronald (Kathlene) Becker of Peoria, Rosemary (James) Heinen of Belleville, Eloise Kueker of Sparta and Debbie Largent of Columbia; grandchildren Jennifer (Damien) Fay, Patricia (Colin) Kelly, Bradley (Lisa) Becker, Katie Hanyzewski, Gina Heinen (Keith Smiley), James (Beth) Heinen Jr., Michelle (Patrick) Miller, Greg Kueker, Becky (Malachi) Forsythe, Andrew (Pam) Kueker, Ethan (Becky) Largent, Kyle (Angie) Largent and Collin (Jennifer) Largent; great-grandchildren: Chloe, Lucas, Ainsley, Jamison, Lily, Thomas, Madison, Jackson, Kenley, Eve, Finnegan, Paisley, Becker, Elizabeth, Noah, Jacob, Abigayle, Alistair, Adelaide, Emily, Sophia, Daniel, Maris, Za’Nyah, Kara, Sienna, Kalana, Oliver, Adalynn, Josephene and Eleanor; sisters Wanda Long, June Smith and Lelia (Robert) DeRousse; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather Arnold Mudd; husband; sister Anna Mae; sons-in-law Donald Kueker and William Largent Jr.; and nephews Keith Long and Steve Smith.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. July 2 and 9-9:45 a.m. July 3 Pechacek Funeral Homes, Evansville.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. July 3 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Evansville, with Father Iuvenis Iheme and Father Steven Pautler officiating.

Interment will be at Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Evansville.

Memorials may be made to: St. Boniface Catholic Church; Evansville Senior Citizens; or the American Legion Auxiliary.