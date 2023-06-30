Hilda A. Fey | Obituary

Hilda A. (nee Bockhorn) Fey, 99, formerly of Chester, died April 16, 2023, at Oak Hill in Waterloo.

She was born to the late William and Maggie (nee Koening) Bockhorn on July 11, 1923, in New Palestine.

Hilda married Charles Paul Fey on Oct. 21, 1942, at St. John Lutheran Church, Chester; he preceded in death on Jan. 14, 1986.

Her reaches into Chester and surrounding communities was extensive. She was very active with the Chester Hospital Auxiliary and Junior Legion Auxiliary. She had completed more than 50 years as a Life Member of American Legion Auxiliary, Alva Courier unit 487 where she held many local offices in the unit as well as in the 25th District, being president in 2002.

She was coordinator of the Western Egyptian Retired Senior Volunteer Program for Randolph and Monroe Counties. R.S.V.P. members provided volunteers to schools, hospitals, nursing homes, state and county sites and American Red Cross Blood Drives. She was honored as Chester’s Citizen of the Year in 2002.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Chester, Illinois. She served on many boards and committees thru the years. The Mission Committee and Braille Group were close to her heart.

She was no stranger to the adversities of life. She was a survivor and always a classy lady. A loving and generous mom, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend. Her families lives, as well as the lives of countless others, have been enriched because of Hilda Fey.

A special thank you to the staff of Whispering Pines at Oak Hill for their “TLC” during the last years of her life.

She is survived by her daughter Jean (John) Kirk of Columbia; grandsons Eric (Suzanne) Kirk of New Freedom, Penn., and Jason Kirk of Columbia; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles – the love of her life ¬– and her six siblings and their spouses.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. July 8 at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Chester with Rev. Tim Sims officiating.

Memorials may be made in Hilda’s memory to St. John Lutheran Cemetery Fund and can be mailed to the church – St. John Lutheran Church, 302 W. Holmes Street, Chester.

Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester, handled arrangements.