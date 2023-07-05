Sarah L. ‘Mattie’ Matlock | Obituary

Sarah L. “Mattie” Matlock, 41, of Columbia, fortified with the sacraments of the church, died June 25, 2023, in St. Louis.

Sarah worked for many years at Gruchalla’s, then Metz on Main in Columbia and through the years at various businesses in the Belleville area.

She is survived by her mother Elaine Matlock-Kish (Dennis Kish); brothers Mark and Chris (Linda Branam); son Ivor; aunts Arlou (Doug Bartlett) and Bernie (Gary Maurer); nephew Joseph Matlock; and special friend and companion Joe Palmier.

Sarah was proceeded in death by her father, Joseph C. Matlock; aunt Eileen Helfrich; uncle Gene Matlock; and her grandparents.

Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. July 15 at Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

A memorial luncheon will be held after Mass in the garden level of the church.

A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: ICS Catholic Education and Activity Center; or Gibault Catholic High School.