Louis A. Bergmann | Obituary

Republic-Times- July 5, 2023

Louis A. Bergmann, 78, of Waterloo, died July 5, 2023, in Freeburg. He was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Red Bud.

He was a member of Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints; U.S. Army veteran; Valmeyer American Legion Post Post 901; active in church activities; and a former member of the Valmeyer Fire Department.

He is survived by his children Jennifer (Mark) Stutsman, Kristine (Mike) Massey, Anthony (Kimberly) Bergmann, Donna (Tim) Britt; grandchildren Madelyn (Tom) King, Jordan (Laura Weber) Stutsman, Marc Stutsman,  Kaleb (Rachel) Kessler, Jana Stutsman, Kendra (Eliot) Moen, Dalton Barneko, Gavin Britt, and Wyatt Bergmann; great grandchildren Nicole King, Mackenzie King, Sarah King, and Theodore Stutsman; sisters Mary Lou Mosbacher and Naomi Bergmann; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Louis is preceded in death by his wife Donna Bergmann nee Mink; parents Louis A. and Arlena Maybel (nee Carron) Bergmann; brother Lowell Louis Bergmann; and brother-in-law Curtis Mosbacher.

Visitation is 4 -8 p.m. July 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 8:30 a.m. until time of service Thursday at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the church with Solomon Bonthu officiating

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.

Republic-Times

