Louis A. Bergmann | Obituary

Louis A. Bergmann, 78, of Waterloo, died July 5, 2023, in Freeburg. He was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Red Bud.

He was a member of Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints; U.S. Army veteran; Valmeyer American Legion Post Post 901; active in church activities; and a former member of the Valmeyer Fire Department.

He is survived by his children Jennifer (Mark) Stutsman, Kristine (Mike) Massey, Anthony (Kimberly) Bergmann, Donna (Tim) Britt; grandchildren Madelyn (Tom) King, Jordan (Laura Weber) Stutsman, Marc Stutsman, Kaleb (Rachel) Kessler, Jana Stutsman, Kendra (Eliot) Moen, Dalton Barneko, Gavin Britt, and Wyatt Bergmann; great grandchildren Nicole King, Mackenzie King, Sarah King, and Theodore Stutsman; sisters Mary Lou Mosbacher and Naomi Bergmann; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Louis is preceded in death by his wife Donna Bergmann nee Mink; parents Louis A. and Arlena Maybel (nee Carron) Bergmann; brother Lowell Louis Bergmann; and brother-in-law Curtis Mosbacher.

Visitation is 4 -8 p.m. July 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 8:30 a.m. until time of service Thursday at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the church with Solomon Bonthu officiating

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.