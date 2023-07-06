Phyllis M. Cupp | Obituary

Republic-Times- July 6, 2023

Phyllis Marie Cupp (nee Baker), 88, of Waterloo, died July 5, 2023, in St. Louis. She was born April 17, 1935, in Las Vegas, N.M.

She is survived by her children Orman R. Cupp Jr., David W. Cupp and Linda S. Cupp; grandchildren Jason Dalton, Justin Heart, Jeanna Stiffler, Jenny Venaas, David Cupp Jr., Christopher Cupp, Daniel Cupp, Sharleen Kwappenberg, Ashley White, Robert Williams, Zoila R. Cupp Vargas and Orman R. Cupp III; 33 great grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband Orman Ransom Cupp Sr.; parents Lawrence Elmo  and Eva May (nee Platner) Baker; and brother and sister Lawrence and Ruby.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service July 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at noon at the funeral home with President Soloman Bonthu officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Diabetes Association.

