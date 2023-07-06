Lawrence B. Kilfoy | Obituary

Lawrence Bryan Kilfoy, 84, died peacefully July 1, 2023, at his home in Columbia. He was born to the late Bryan M. and Florence (nee Heger) Kilfoy on Nov. 2, 1938, in St. Louis.

He graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1963 and worked in various management positions. In 1978, he received his MBA from Pepperdine University and reached the executive level.

He had a firm belief in education. His children; Bryan C., is a graduate of Pepperdine University and daughter Ashley is a graduate, cum laude, of University of Southern California.

His career moved his family from St. Louis to California, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Returning to the St. Louis area when selling his interest in a company he helped found.

A member of the Marine Corps League, South St. Louis Detachment No. 183, Larry joined the Marine Corps upon graduation from high school. He followed the example of his brothers, Robert and James, who both served in World War II.

Larry traveled extensively for work including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and Austria.

Upon retiring he traveled with his wife to: New Zealand, Fiji, Tahiti, Italy, Greece and Ireland.

Larry had many interests, especially deep sea fishing and big game hunting. As a member of Safari Club International, he hunted in New Zealand and on safari in South Africa.

A special thank you to the staff of Breeze Hospice, Swansea, especially nurses Patricia, Amy, Sheila and CNA Maya.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ramona (nee Westbrook) Kilfoy of 51 years; son Bryan (Rebecca) Kilfoy of Pennsylvania; daughter Ashley (Jon Tomas “J.T.”) Campanella of California; grandchildren; Lauren, Sarah and Sean Kilfoyn and Kaiden and Maeve Campanella; nephew, nieces, cousins and many friends.

Visitation is at 10:30 a.m. July 21 at Kutis Affton Chapel, St. Louis.

A celebration of life service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

It was Larry’s wish to be cremated.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery