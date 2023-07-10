Roseann Duffy | Obituary

Roseann Duffy (nee Marquardt), 85, of Waterlo, formerly of Valmeyer, died July 8, 2023, in Columbia. She was born Feb. 6, 1938, in Monroe County.

Roseann was a member of St. Mary’s Church – Valmeyer.

She is survived by her children Dennis (Tammy) Duffy, Debra (Craig) Berning and Deann Berning; grandchildren Brandon (Lacy) Duffy, Tara Hosch (Tom Meadors) , Kyle Duffy, Kayla Berning (Steven Priestley), Jared (Tiffany) Berning and Ashlyn Berning; great-grandchildren Boden, Jacob, Josh, Kadence, Beau, Berlyn and Hendrix; sister Shirley (Leland) Langsdorf; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Hilton Duffy; infant daughter Diane Duffy; parents Killian and Rose (nee Welzbacher) Marquardt; brother Clarence Marquart; and sisters Esther Allgire and Theresa Keim.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. July 11 and 8-9:30 a.m. July at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. July 12 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer.

Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. in Madonnaville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Masses, St. Mary Catholic Church – Valmeyer; or Family Hospice – Belleville.