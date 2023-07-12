Jeremy V. Hicks | Obituary

Jeremy Vaughn Hicks, 44, of Red Bud, died July 6, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born Aug. 30, 1978, in Belleville.

He enjoyed watching and playing softball and baseball, was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan, throwing washers, playing golf and BBQing. Most of all he loved spending time with his daughter and coaching her in softball.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Roberts-Hicks; daughter Peyten Hicks; stepchildren Aaron Roberts, Kaileah Roberts,and Keegan Roberts; parents Jeff (Judy) Hicks; sister Jody (Brian) Lurk; nephew Dexter Lurk; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents-in- law Harry (Sharry) King.

Visitation will be S9-11 a.m. July 15 at Concord Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Brian Sandifer officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to an education fund for Peyten Hicks.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.