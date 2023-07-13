Bud G. Rhodes Jr. | Obituary

Bud Graden Rhodes Jr., 44, of Red Bud, died July 6, 2023, near Waterloo.

He was born to Bud G. and Grace (nee Kipping) Rhodes Sr. on Aug. 26, 1978, in Red Bud.

He had worked as carpenter.

He was of the Catholic Faith. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals games, St. Louis Blues games and Detroit Loins games. He was a talented musician and played the guitar and also sang. He enjoyed swimming, diving and jumping off cliffs.

He is survived by his mother Grace (Jerry) Garris of Red Bud, children Graden Presler of Prairie du Rocher, Austin Hill of Sarasota, Fla., and Jayden LaChance of Smithton; brother Charlie Helmholt of Belleville; grandmother Jacqueline Rhodes of Dupo; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, grandfathers Bud G. Rhodes and Stanford (Patricia) Kipping and grandmother Anna Mae Kipping.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. July 19 and 9-10:45 July 20 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. July 20 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Inurnment will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Red Bud.

Memorials may be made to family wishes.