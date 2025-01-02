Ronald M. Mueller | Obituary

Ronald M. Mueller, 69, of Red Bud, died Jan. 1, 2025, in Red Bud. He was born Dec. 7, 1955, in Red Bud.

He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ – St. Joe, dedicated Bell Ringer, active in Monroe County Humane Society, Helping Strays, American Red Cross Blood donor and Brown Water Society (Stubborn German).

He is survived by his sister Dorothy Rodenberg; nephew Michael (Peggy) Crook; niece Rebecca (Brian) Dell; great-nephew Mason (Kasey) Crook; great-niece Sophia Dell; aunt Louise Gremmels; and cousins

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Mathew and Sylvia J. (nee Novak) Mueller and brother-in-law Willis Rodenberg.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 7 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. Jan. 8 at Zion United Church of Christ – St. Joe in Waterloo, IL

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Zion Cemetery – St. Joe in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Helping Strays – Monroe County; or Zion UCC – Cemetery Fund.