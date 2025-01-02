Ronald M. Mueller | Obituary

Republic-Times- January 2, 2025

Ronald M. Mueller, 69, of Red Bud, died Jan. 1, 2025, in Red Bud. He was born Dec. 7, 1955, in Red Bud.

He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ – St. Joe, dedicated Bell Ringer, active in Monroe County Humane Society, Helping Strays, American Red Cross Blood donor and Brown Water Society (Stubborn German).

He is survived by his sister Dorothy Rodenberg; nephew Michael (Peggy) Crook; niece Rebecca (Brian) Dell; great-nephew Mason (Kasey) Crook; great-niece Sophia Dell; aunt Louise Gremmels; and cousins

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Mathew and Sylvia J. (nee Novak) Mueller and brother-in-law Willis Rodenberg.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 7 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. Jan. 8 at Zion United Church of Christ – St. Joe in Waterloo, IL

 A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Zion Cemetery – St. Joe in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Helping Strays – Monroe County; or Zion UCC – Cemetery Fund.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Larry L. Wenger | Obituary

January 2, 2025

Marlene M. Salger | Obituary

January 2, 2025

Ronald D. Smitt | Obituary

January 2, 2025
HTC web
MCEC Web