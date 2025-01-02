Larry L. Wenger | Obituary

Larry L. Wenger, 83, of Smithton, died Dec. 30, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 24, 1941, in Jonesboro, the son of Francis Louis and Clela Pauline (nee Godwin) Wenger. He married Cindy (Ring) Steelman on Dec. 26, 1998, at Beech Grove.

Larry honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He dedicated his career to public service, working as an inspector for the Federal Department of Agriculture until his retirement. He cherished his time with his wife and his horses, whether camping, traveling or riding the trails. His love for the outdoors and his equestrian pursuits were an integral part of his life and brought him immense happiness. Larry will be remembered as a kind, gentle man who always had a smile on his face.

Larry is survived by his wife Cindy Wenger of Smithton; sons Larry Dean (Cheri) Wenger of Waterloo, Gregory (Heather) Wenger of Waterloo and Jeffery (Jessica) Wenger of Sahuarita, Ariz.; grandchildren Justin, Bailey, Jillian and Josh Wenger; step-grandchildren Aliza, Aleigha and Perri Lynn Cory; sisters Irma Kelly-Brown of Jonesboro, Joyce Boyer of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Debbie (Steve) Halderman of Jonesboro; brother Terry (Debbie) Wenger of Jonesboro.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister Phyllis Wenger; and brother-in-law Jim Brown.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Anna with Rev. Perry Williams officiating.

Interment will be in the Beech Grove Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Carroll P. Foster Post 3455 of the V.F.W. in Anna and the Navy Funeral Honor Team.