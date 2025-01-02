Marlene M. Salger | Obituary

Marlene M. Salger, 87, of Evansville, died Jan. 1, 2025, at Oak Hill, Waterloo.

She was born to the late Edwin and Hulda (nee Rodenberg) Hoffmann on Sept. 13, 1937, in East St. Louis.

Marlene married Harold Matzenbacher on April 21, 1957; he preceded her in death on July 3, 1971. She then married Paul A. Salger on Sept. 20, 1974; he preceded her in death on July 11, 2011.

Marlene was an active member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Evansville. Marlene started playing the organ at the age of 16 at her church. She was a member of the Dorcas Society, 4H Leader and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 1172 in Evansville. She enjoyed many hobbies.

She is survived by her children Linda Rausch of Arnold, Mo., Joyce Kloth (Joe Stefani) of Ellis Grove and Kevin (Carol) Matzenbacher of Waterloo; sisters-in law Jean Salger of Chester and Luella Salger of Chester; grandchildren Leslie Wolter, Renae (David) Lazaroff, Kayce (Allen) Schaefer, Ashley (Kerry) Kehrer and Kaleb (Kayla) Matzenbacher; great-grandchildren Brooke, Brinley, Sloan, Rory, Addison, Hudson, Jase, Oliver and Audrey; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Harold Matzenbacher; second husband Paul Salger; grandson Corey Kloth; and grandson-in-law Keith Wolter.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 6 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud and 9-10 a.m. Jan. 7 at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Evansville, with Pastor Kevin Hirsch officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Evansville.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ, Evansville.