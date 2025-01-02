Ronald D. Smitt | Obituary

Ronald Dean “Smitty” Smitt, 75, years of Dupo, died Jan. 1, 2025 at his residence. He was born April 26, 1949, in East St. Louis.

Smitty was retired from the Village of Dupo after 36 years working in the street department and retiring as head of the Village of Dupo Parks Department, in which he took a tremendous amount of pride in.

Smitty was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo, the Dupo Volunteer Fire Department from 1967-2011, a 47 year member of Columbia Blue Lodge 474 A.F & A.M, where he served as Worshipful Master in 1985 and held the position of treasurer for 25 years, the Scottish Rite Bodies and an Ainad Shriner, where he was “Zippy” in the Clown Unit.

Smitty was a 2013 inductee into the Dupo Walk of Honor and proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1969-1971.

Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years Charlotte L. (nee Burpo) Smitt; daughter Jenny (Kurt) Johnson; grandchildren Connor (Breanna Scheibe) Smitt, Anthony (Claire) Johnson, Kati (Seth) Kohlenberger; great-grandchildren; brothers Charles (Marie) Smitt, Delbert Smitt, Donald Smith and Vernon Smitt; brother-in-law Michael Burpo; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Phyllis (Randy) Hamilton; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Carrie Smitt; parents Otto and Cecelia (nee Bequette DuFrenne) Smitt; brothers Melvin Smitt, Raymond Smitt and Norman “Snap” Smitt; sisters Lorraine Brandenburger and Judy Smitt; sisters-in-law Judy Smitt, Lola Smitt, Julie Smitt, Barbara Smitt and Florence Smitt; and brother-in-law Roy Brandenburger.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 6 and 9-10 a.m. Jan. 7 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Jan. 7 at the funeral home with Pastor Todd Muschaney officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow in the Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: the Dupo Fire Department; Dupo EMS; or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.