Louise K. Reich | Obituary

Republic-Times- January 2, 2025

Louise K. Reich, 90, of Columbia, died Jan. 1, 2025. She was born Oct. 26, 1934, in St. Louis.

Louise was the heart of her family and devoted her life to caring for them. She was known for her warm personality, a generous heart that was always ready to help, for giving the best hugs and telling family stories that she took great pride in. She loved to bake and was happiest at a family gathering. Her kindness and compassion touched many lives. As “Grandma Great” her nurturing spirit, unwavering support and boundless love will live on in her grandchildren. She will forever be missed.

Surviving are her sons Steve (Cathy) Reich and Mark (Karen) Reich; daughter Susan (John) Lerch; grandchildren Danielle (Eddie) Underwood, Charles “Chad” Clifton, Andrew (Charlie Hogland) Reich, Jackie Reich and Sarah Lerch; great-granddaughters Kylie Underwood and Alyssa Clifton-Underwood; brothers Edward, Richard and David Paluczak; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband John “Jack” Reich Jr., whom she married 1954 and who died Oct. 3, 1987; parents Andrew and Louise (nee LaZear) Paluczak; and brother Andrew Paluczak;

Visitation noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 8 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia. 

Interment will follow in the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Saint Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Hospice of Southern Illinois, Belleville; American Cancer Society, Maryville. 

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.

