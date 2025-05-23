Karen S. Ruesler| Obituary

Karen S. Ruesler (nee Bush), 75, of Waterloo, died May 21, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born Nov. 29, 1949, in East St. Louis.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo

She is survived by her children Jennifer (John) Kindhart, Daniel Morgan, Sara Naumann, Matthew (Bishesh Poudel) Cohlmeyer, Sandy (Todd) Halt and Sharon (Allen) Marquardt; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother Rosemary Bush; brother Richard (Jan) Bush; sister Linda Ferrell; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Karen is preceded in death by her husband Clemen W. Ruesler; son Stanley Ruesler; father Virgil D. Bush Sr.; and brother Virgil Bush Jr.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Brian Downs officiating.

Interment will follow at Waterloo City Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to:Human Support Services – Waterloo (Mental Health Programs).