Karen S. Ruesler| Obituary

Republic-Times- May 23, 2025

Karen S. Ruesler (nee Bush), 75, of Waterloo, died May 21, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born Nov. 29, 1949, in East St. Louis.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo 

She is survived by her children Jennifer (John) Kindhart, Daniel Morgan, Sara Naumann, Matthew (Bishesh Poudel) Cohlmeyer, Sandy (Todd) Halt and Sharon (Allen) Marquardt; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother Rosemary Bush; brother Richard (Jan) Bush; sister Linda Ferrell; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Karen is preceded in death by her husband Clemen W. Ruesler; son Stanley Ruesler; father Virgil D. Bush Sr.; and brother Virgil Bush Jr.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Brian Downs officiating.

Interment will follow at Waterloo City Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to:Human Support Services – Waterloo (Mental Health Programs).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Daniel L. Spickard | Obituary

May 21, 2025

John H. Cleveland | Obituary

May 21, 2025

Roger D. Strong | Obituary

May 20, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web