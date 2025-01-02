Charles Lieb | Obituary

Republic-Times- January 2, 2025

Charles Lieb, 70, of Key West, Fla., died Dec. 30, 2024, in Destin, Fla. He was born Jan. 26, 1954, in Red Bud.

He was formerly employed by Florida State Park Service.

He is survived by his daughter Lindsay (Jeremy) Moore; grandsons Hayden and Connor Moore; great-grandson Weston Moore; sisters and brothers Barbara (William) Rumler, Norma (Howard) Shive, Marlene Lieb, Kathie Naumann and Nancy (Dennis) Rodenberg; sister-in-law Bonita Lieb; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Norman L. and Donna J. (nee Foss) Lieb and brother Russell Lieb

Private family services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

