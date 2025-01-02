Dale W. Ramelot | Obituary

Dale William Ramelot, 87, of Lake Ozark, Mo., born Sept. 8, 1937, in East St. Louis, died Dec. 27, 2024, with family at his side.

Dale was retired from Taylor Roofing in Belleville.

Surviving are his daughter Debra (Richard) Heine of Waterloo; son Duane Ramelot of Lake Ozark, Mo.; sister Barbara Lehr of Dunedin, Fla.; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Delores Ramelot; parents William and Margaret Ramelot; and a brother Donald Ramelot.

In following Dale’s wishes he was to be cremated.

Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, was entrusted with the care of Dale.