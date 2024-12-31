Eunice E. Stroh | Obituary

Eunice Emilie Stroh (nee Steinsieck), 84, of New Athens, born Dec. 30, 1939, in East St. Louis,died Dec. 29, 2024, at her residence.

She was a loving mother and homemaker. She was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Wartburg and a member of the St. Clair County Farm Bureau. She had worked in downtown St. Louis after high school.

As a young adult she sewed all of her and her daughters’ dresses. She liked to bake. Her family enjoyed her apple pies, cinnamon rolls and cookies. She also enjoyed travelling and attending her grandchildren’s events.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Kevin Stroh for his support on the farm and around the house.

Surviving are her daughters Sheryl (Jasper) Lewis and Michelle (David) Zaiz; grandchildren Andrea Lewis, Jason (Rachel) Lewis, Megan (fiance Timothy Sallwasser) Zaiz and Allison Zaiz; sister Carol Sondag; sister-in-law Joyce Stroh; and also by nephews and a niece. A great grandchild, baby Lewis, is due in April.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Emilie (nee Buettner) Steinsieck and her beloved husband Arthur Stroh, whom she married on Aug. 8, 1964, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Wartburg, and who preceded her on July 20, 2019.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 2 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens and 10-11 a.m. Jan. 3 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Dan Ostlund officiating.

Afterwards, a private family burial ceremony will be held at Oakridge Cemetery in New Athens.

Memorials may be made to the Holy Cross Lutheran Church memorial fund.