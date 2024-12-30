Iva J. Mesnarich | Obituary

Iva Jean “Jean” Mesnarich (nee Wayland), 88, of Freeburg, died Dec. 29, 2024, in Freeburg. She was born Feb. 17, 1936, in Ava.

Iva was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family and was a great cook.

She is survived by her children Roger Mesnarich and Pamela Nagel; daughter-in-law Gayle Mesnarich; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother Jack (Carol) Wayland, Don (Linda) Wayland and Ron (Ruth) Wayland; sister-in-law Johanna Wayland; brother-in-law Ron Russel; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Mesnarich Sr.; son Robert E. Mesnarich Jr.; parents James Leslie and Addie (nee Pulcher) Wayland; mother and father-in-law Mildred and Sylvester McCarthy; brother Bill Wayland; and sisters Joann (Walter) Byerly and Betty Russel.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 6 and 9-10 a.m. Jan. 7 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Jan. 7 at the funeral home with Rev. Brian Downs officiating.

Interment will immediately follow the at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.