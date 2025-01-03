Lois J. Rabbermann | Obituary

Lois J. Rabbermann (nee Armbrecht), 81, of Waterloo, died Jan. 2, 2025, in St. Louis. She was born June 9, 1943, in Wartburg.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Lori (Scott) Newman, Doug (Julie) Rabbermann and Holly Garrett (John Elledge); grandchildren Nathan (Jill) Garza, Meghan (Marc) Dern, Caleb (Tamara) Garza, Breeyn Garrett, Ashlyn Garrett, Sam (Savannah) Newman, Isabelle Newman, Kiersten (Blake Stirnaman) Elledge, Gabi Elledge and Trenton Elledge; great-grandchildren Gracie Garza, Carter Dern, Ryleigh Dern, Hunter Dern, Mila Garza, Lucy Garza and Lainey Stirnaman; brother Dean Armbrecht; brother-in-law Glenn Rabbermann; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Norman E. Rabbermann, brothers David and Donald Armbrecht and sisters Eileen Johannsen, Mary Ford, Ruth Frierdich and Carol Gruber.

Visitation 4-8 p.m. Jan. 8 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Brian Downs officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.