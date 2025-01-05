Dennis E. Rodenberg | Obituary

Dennis E. Rodenberg, 71, of Fults, died Jan. 4, 2025, in O’Fallon. He was born July 16, 1953, in Red Bud.

He was a former member of the Kaskaskia Regional Port District and Monroe County Zoning Board of Appeals.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Rodenberg nee Lieb (married for 40 years – Jan. 28, 1984); children Clint (Deanna) Rodenberg and Quinn (Mallory) Rodenberg; grandchildren Charlotte, Dexter, Briggs and Maeve Rodenberg; parents Raymond and June (nee Williams) Rodenberg; aunts and cousins.

Dennis is preceded in death by his sister Vicki Rodenberg.

Private family services were held with arrangements by Quernheim Funeral Home.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.