Dennis E. Rodenberg | Obituary

Republic-Times- January 5, 2025

Dennis E. Rodenberg, 71, of Fults, died Jan. 4, 2025, in O’Fallon. He was born July 16, 1953, in Red Bud.

He was a former member of the Kaskaskia Regional Port District and Monroe County Zoning Board of Appeals.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Rodenberg nee Lieb (married for 40 years – Jan. 28, 1984); children Clint (Deanna) Rodenberg and Quinn (Mallory) Rodenberg; grandchildren Charlotte, Dexter, Briggs and Maeve Rodenberg; parents Raymond and June (nee Williams) Rodenberg; aunts and cousins.

Dennis is preceded in death by his sister Vicki Rodenberg.

Private family services were held with arrangements by Quernheim Funeral Home.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Lois J. Rabbermann | Obituary

January 3, 2025

Ronald M. Mueller | Obituary

January 2, 2025

Larry L. Wenger | Obituary

January 2, 2025
HTC web
MCEC Web