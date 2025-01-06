Ellen M. Mantz | Obituary

Ellen May Mantz (nee Sindel), 95, of Waterloo, formerly of Cahokia, born May 29, 1929, in St. Louis, died Jan. 4, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Ellen held various administrative positions during her working career with AAA, Macy’s and Independent Packing Company. She was a member and officer in the WIBC and a member and fficer in the Ladies Golf League at Mystic Oak Golf Course (formerly The Ridge Golf Course) in Waterloo. She co-founded an annual golf tournament that awarded college scholarships for young women supported by the Ladies Golf League.

Surviving are her children Darlene (Rick) Ehrhard and Kevin (Lora) Mantz; sisters-in-law Juanita Mantz and Carol Riggs; grandchildren Dal (Christine), Jennifer (Brian), Scott (Kristi), Kyle and Daren (Mary); and grandchildren Kaleigh, Drake, Ella, Madison, Reese, Olivia, Darryl Jr., Emerson, River, Wyatt and Harrison.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 11 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home with Pastor Kristofer Avise-Rouse officiating.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri

Memorials may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital; Special Olympics: or Humane Society of Monroe County.