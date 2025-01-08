Karl J. Farago | Obituary

Karl J. Farago, 91, of Ann Arbor, Mich., died Jan. 7, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born Dec. 12, 1933, in St. Louis.

Karl was a member of Boilermakers Local 27. He was also a United States Navy veteran.

He is survived by his children Dawn (Mitchell) Rubemeyer and Darren Farago; grandchildren Natalie (Chad) Taake, DeeDee (Derrick) Gregson, Dakota Holm, Derek Sarber, Patricia Sarber, Cherish Farago, Cameron Rubemeyer and Chase Rubemeyer; great-grandchildren Holly, Henry, Elise, Bode, Mia, Noah, Andrew and Lakelynn; nieces; nephews; and cousins

He is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Ella (nee Fedl) Farago; daughters Denise Holm; Debbie Richardson; and siblings Joe, Irma, Helen, Mary, Ann and Irene.

Private Family Services will be held with arrangements through Quernheim Funeral Home.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: donor’s choice; or House of Neighborly Service.