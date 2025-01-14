Jeanne K. Richards | Obituary

Republic-Times- January 14, 2025

Jeanne Kay Richards, 60, of Waterloo, formerly of Evansville, died peacefully on Dec. 4, 2024, at her residence with her family by her side.  

She was born to Eschol E. and Carol Kay (nee Hasemeyer) Richards on March 18, 1964, in Chester. 

Jeanne loved to travel, write poetry and watch game shows with her family. She enjoyed spending time with her dog Pepe. She was a strong, witty woman who tried to live life to the fullest through her love for life and family. Jeanne will be greatly missed by all. 

She is survived by her mother Carol Richards Waterloo; siblings Charles (Helen) Richards of Evansville, James Richards of Evansville, Cathy Lorenz of Waterloo and Michelle (Terrence) Taylor of Athens; nieces and nephews Kayan (Aaron) Pratt of Burlington, N.C., Londyn Lorenz of Bluffton, S.C., Bradley Richards of Denver, Colo., and Payton Richards of Burlington, N.C.; great-nephew Jax Richards of Burlington, N.C.; step-nephews Johnny Inmann of  Chester and Ethan Lesperance of Burlington, N.C.; beloved pet Pepe; many cousins and friend.

She was preceded in death by her father, brother Monty Dale Richards and sister-in-law Carolyn Jane Richards.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Evansville. 

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Dr. Mike Fogerson officiating.

It was Jeanne’s wish to be cremated. Inurnment will be at Ellis Grove City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to family choice.

