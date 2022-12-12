Ronald L. Callahan | Obituary

Ronald Larry Callahan, 73, of Valmeyer, died Nov. 25, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born May 16, 1949, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Ron was a decorated member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient. He was a member of the Concord Presbyterian Church of Waterloo, VFW Post 901 of Valmeyer and the Disabled American Veterans Association. He enjoyed shooting guns, going hunting, fishing and hiking in the mountains in Montana.

On Dec. 17, 1977, in Columbia, he was united in marriage to April Weston. They shared 45 years of marriage; she survives.

He is also survived by his siblings Helen (Gene) Tang of Show Low, Ariz, Rick Callahan of Deltona, Fla., and Carla Hobbs and Carl Carr, both of Bakersfield, Calif.; brother-in-law Russell Weston of Butner, N.C.; special friends, John, Juanita and Mariah Roland of Valmeyer; special neighbors Tim and Jennifer Pluemer of Valemeyer; along with other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Clifton Zimmerman; mother Era Zimmerman; father-in-law Russell (Arbah Jo) Weston; grandparents-in-law Luther (Lillie) Weston; and aunt Lucille Weston.

A memorial gathering will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at Concord Presbyterian Church.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. at the church followed by a lunch in at the church.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to a fund that has been established at the funeral home.