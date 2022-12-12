Mary Ann Carpentier | Obituary

Mary Ann Carpentier (nee Stipe), 73, died Dec. 7, 2022. She was born on April 15, 1949, to the late Thomas and Joan (nee Putnam) Stipe in Quincy.

She worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 30 years where she held many titles always up for learning something new.

She Married the late Gerard “Jerry” Carpentier in 1972 and were happily married for 44 years, settling in Columbia to raise their children.

Mary Ann loved playing bingo, especially on Wednesday nights at the America Legion Post 581 and in Las Vegas, where she and Jerry traveled to often. She was an avid reader of mystery and thrillers among other genres, and she loved game shows like the Price Is Right.

Her joyous, excepting spirit always drew people to her and she will most be remembered for her loyalty and love for her family.

She is survived by her daughter Karie Carpentier; grandson Daniel G. Of Columbia; son Keith of St. Louis; stepsons Jeff (Susan) of Fenton, Mo., Jimmy (Jill) of Crestwood, Mo., and John (Vicki) of Baldwin, Mo.; grandchildren Thomas (Kat) of Waterloo, Daniel W. of Columbia, Emily Callis (Andrew) of Columbia and Jerry (Jen) of Arnold, Mo.; great-grandchildren Brayden, Silas andEvelyn of Arnold, Mo., and Howard and Harvey Callis of Columbia; sister Terry Elmo (Mike) of Fla.; along with nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Visitation will 3-8 p.m. Dec. 14 at Kutis Funeral Homes, St. Louis

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.