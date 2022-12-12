Daniel X. Shrewsbury | Obituary

Daniel Xavier Shrewsbury, 72, formerly of Columbia, died Dec. 11, 2022, in the Philippines. He was born on Oct. 20, 1950, to the late George B. and Jane (nee Mower) Shrewsbury.

Daniel was a retired nurse and a United States Army veteran.

He is survived by his significant other Isabel Garcia; son Danny Shrewsbury; brothers and sisters Joe (Karen) Shrewsbury, Marianne Smith, Constance Shrewsbury and George Shrewsbury; sisters-in law Brenda Shrewsbury and Mary Shrewsbury; and grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Daniel is also preceded in death by his son Bobby Shrewsbury; stepmothers Anna Ruth Shrewsbury and Ruby Shrewsbury; brothers John and James Shrewsbury; sister Kathryn Shrewsbury; and brother-in-law Dennis Smith.

Burial will be in the Philippines.