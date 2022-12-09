Ellen K. Bode | Obituary

Ellen Kay Bode (nee Nobbe), 75, of Waterloo, died Dec. 9, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born April 2, 1947, in Red Bud.

She is survived by her son Nathan (Trisha) Bode; grandchildren Lexus, Gage and Peyton Bode and Brandon and Nathan Lloyd; brother Carl H. Nobbe; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ron and Pam Bode; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Louis A. Bode; parents Charles and Elsie (nee Eitmann) Nobbe; brothers Harold Nobbe, Orville Nobbe, Paul Nobbe and Glenn “Pete” Nobbe; and sister Audrey Fauth;

A celebration of life visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.