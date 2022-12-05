Debra A. Hargis | Obituary

Debra Ann Hargis (nee Schlemmer), 72, of Arnold, Mo., died Dec. 4, 2022, in Arnold. She was born Oct. 21, 1950, in East St. Louis.

Debra was a member of St. John Catholic Church in High Ridge, Mo. She was a former member of St. Mary’s Church in Valmeyer.

She is survived by her husband Marvin Hargis; children Tresa (David) Meadors and Scot (Lisa) Schifferdecker; grandchildren Krystal Eschmann, Jeremy (Lindsey) Dinning, Joe (Ann) Dinning, Tina Marie (Brian) Sickinger, Troy Schifferdecker, Tara Schifferdecker, Trent Schifferdecker, Adam Brand and Luke Schifferdecker; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters Joan (Richard) Zawlocki, Sharon (Glenn) Melching and Lisa (Woody) Hubbard; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her son William J. Schifferdecker and parents Floyd Schlemmer and Wanda Lee E. Stock.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Dec. 11 and 9 a.m. until time of service Dec. 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home with Father Richard Coerver officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.