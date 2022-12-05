Helen M. Shea | Obituary

Helen Mae Shea (nee Zoeller), 93, of Columbia, died Dec. 4, 2022, at Dammert Geriatric Center, Belleville. She was born Feb. 24, 1929, in Monroe County. She was the daughter of the late Peter Zoeller and the late Helen Zoeller (nee Frierdich). She was married to the late Leo William Shea. They were married on May 9, 1950 in Columbia.

Helen was a devoted member at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia. She had worked for the Kroger Company and later the Tomboy Groceries retiring in 1989. Helen enjoyed traveling and playing slot machines at the casinos.

Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Mary (Albert) DeLassus, Linda Zoeller, Mike (Debra) Zoeller, Robert (Linda) Zoeller, Kathy (Ken Raede) Zoeller and John (Donna) Zoeller, along with many special friends and neighbors.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Leo William Shea, brothers Sylvester Zoeller and James Zoeller and sisters-in-law Rita Zoeller and Joan Zoeller.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia with Fr. Steve Thoma C.R. officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia; or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia handled arrangements.