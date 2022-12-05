Jenette Eugea | Obituary

Jenette “Jean” Eugea, 91, of Waterloo, died Dec. 4, 2022, in Creve Coeur, Mo. She was born Jan. 23, 1931, in East Carondelet, to Lincoln and Odelia (nee Levin) Gischer.

Surviving are her sons Richard Eugea and Dennis (Vickie) Eugea; sister Elsie Hofstetter; grandchildren John Eugea, Lisa (Jim) Eller, Craig (Rhonda) Eugea and Derek (Charity) Eugea; great-grandchildren Olivia, Charlotte, Grant and Makenah Eugea; step-grandchildren Rickie and Robert Kistner and their families; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; Wilbert Charles Eugea; daughter-in-law, Kelly Eugea; and brother-in-law, Kenny Hofstetter.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Dec. 8 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 11:45 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia with Fr. Steve Thoma officiating.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; Evelyn’s House Hospice; or the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia.