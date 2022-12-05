Delmer R. Keys | Obituary

Delmer Ray Keys, 77, of Dupo, died Dec. 1, 2022, at his residence in Dupo, with his wife at his bedside. He was born June 3, 1945, in Sikeston.

Ray spent his entire career working as a sheet metal riveter for GKN, previously McDonnell Douglas. He was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan and had a room dedicated to his large collection of memorabilia. He had a love for collecting coins and reading books, especially westerns, but his favorite pastime of all was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always made them giggle with his quirky comments.

Ray absolutely loved caring for animals in the neighborhood, making certain all the ducks and cats were fed. He was an faithful volunteer with Hope Christian Church Food Pantry in Columbia. He loved spending his time with family and was a huge supporter of all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s milestones including baseball/softball games, football/cheer games, band concerts, theater performances, birthdays, graduations and so much more! His first time flying was at the age of 71, traveling to San Diego, CA, to watch his grandson graduate from the U.S. Marine Corps Boot Camp.

Surviving are his wife Terri Keys of Dupo; children, Sheila (Tracy) Jones, James (Nicole) Keys, Sherri (Damon) Pipkens and Angie (Brad) Mutza; grandchildren China (Ryan) Parris, Nikolai (Arielle) Kronk, Casey Jones, Cameren Keys, Paige Watson, Will Watson, Donovan Pipkens, Sheridan Pipkens, Tori (Nick) Hill and Madison Mutza; great-grandchildren, Zane Kronk, Lexi Riley, Addy Riley, Ava Hill, Maverick Hill, Sister and Nona R Petersen; sisters Cissy “Wanda” Keys, Iva Louise Keys and Diana Robertson; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Delmer L Keys, mother Leora E Keys and brother Bobby G. Keys.

Visitation will be 9-1 a.m. Dec. 6 at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with former Pastor Terry Haynes officiating.

Interment will be in the Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: American Heart Association; and JDRF.