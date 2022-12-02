Mary L. Mueller | Obituary

Mary L. Mueller (nee McGhee), 92, of New Athens, died Nov. 27, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Harrisburg.

Mary was a member of First Baptist Church – New Athens. She enjoyed spending time loving her family and friends often sharing her delicious homemade cookies, pies and candies with them. Mary was known for gifting her crocheted blankets, rugs, and especially house shoes. She would trace your foot and you would soon have a pair of the warmest house shoes. Mary was an avid collector of small ceramic shoes having well over one hundred. She enjoyed doing yard work and took great pride in having a neat, beautiful yard.

Above all, Mary loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A favorite memory of her will be walking into her home and finding her reading her Bible.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Hill assisted living and nursing home for the care and love they gave Mary while living there.

She is survived by her children Randall (Jean) Dempsey and Lynda (Michael) Reed; grandchildren Michael (Becky) Reed Jr., Robin (Daniel) Pratt and Carol (Jared) Swinney; great-grandchildren Anthony Bertram, Kason, Ruby and Jackson Swinney; two sisters; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bob Dempsey; parents Fred and Mary (nee Todd) McGhee; grandson Mason Dempsey; one brother; and two sisters.

At Mary’s request, she will be cremated and a family graveside burial will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Promedica Hospice.