Merrill W. Prange | Obituary

Merrill W. Prange, 74, of Fults, died Dec. 11, 2022, in Fults. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Red Bud.

Merrill was a member of Renault American Legion, a United States Army Veteran, and former Monroe County Treasurer. He was a former member of St. John Church in Fults and currently attending St. Johns Church in Maeystown.

He is survived by his wife Sheryl Prange (nee Asselmeier); children Bethany (Kevin) Booher and Audie (Abby) Prange; grandchildren Ty Booher, Remy Booher and August Prange; sister Verna Doerr; brother Lee (Ardell) Prange; mother-in-law Melba I. Asselmeier; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dennis (Jane) Asselmeier and Dwight (Kathy) Asselmeier; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Walter H. Prange and mother Leona K. Benton (nee Wild); stepfather Henry F. Benton; brother-in-law Kenneth Doerr; nephew Steven Prange; and father-in-law Eugene Asselmeier.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 16 and 9-10 a.m. Dec. 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois; St. John’s Cemetery – Fults; or donor’s choice.