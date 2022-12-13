Janet F. Mudd | Obituary

Janet F. Mudd (nee Horn), 79, of Waterloo, IL, died Dec. 12, 2022, in Fenton, Mo. She was born Sept. 14, 1943, in Waterloo.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo.

She is survived by her husband Norbert L. Mudd; son Brian (Kristen Kelley) Mudd; sister and brother Irene R. Bruce and Bob Horn; sisters-in-law Mary E. Horn and Carol Sue Horn; nieces and nephew Angela (John) Schneider, Bradley M. (Kierstin) Horn, and Victoria (Blake) Nation; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; great nieces; great nephews; aunt; and cousins.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents Eldo M. and Ida Marion (nee Foslar) Horn Sr.; sister Doris J. Horn; brother Eldo M. Horn Jr.; and brother-in-law Larry R. Bruce.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 15 and 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Dec. 16 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.