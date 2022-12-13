Allan R. Ritzel | Obituary

Allan Richard Ritzel, 60, of Greenville, died Dec. 12, 2022, at his home.

Allan was born May 23, 1962, in Red Bud, the son of the late Richard and Doris (Mueller) Ritzel. He married Tami Luck in St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Waterloo on Nov. 11, 1989. They later divorced.

Prior to living in Greenville the last two years, Allan grew up and lived most of his adult life in Waterloo. After graduating from Waterloo High School, he worked for Monsanto Research and Animal Farm, he then worked for various farms in the Waterloo area, he became a certified meat cutter for Schnucks, and worked for Schneider’s Meat Market in Waterloo, and his last job, before retiring, was with Rural King.

He was a loving and caring father who took pride in his children and doted on his grandson. He enjoyed telling jokes and liked a good laugh. He was a sports fanatic and could tell you about any team in any sport. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, as well as a fan of the Cardinals and Blues.

He was deeply loved by his children and will be missed by them, family, and friends.

He is survived by children Megan (Dan) Lesko of Troy, Cody Ritzel of Witt and Tanner Ritzel of Chesterfield, Mo.; grandson, Myles Lesko of Troy; brother,Jeff (Nancy) Ritzel of Waterloo; and niece Amber (Brian) Melican of Waterloo.

Allan was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jason Ritzel.

He will be cremated per the wishes of the family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, St. Louis.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.