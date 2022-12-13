Reuben E. Byer | Obituary

Reuben Ellery Byer, 82, of Red Bud, died Dec. 12, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis. He was born Sept. 15, 1940, in Belleville.

On, May 31, 1969, in St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud, he was united in marriage to Patricia Hanebutt and to this union he adopted her three sons and they had a daughter together. They shared 53 years of marriage.

They lived in rural Waterloo for the majority of their married life and were members of Immanuel Lutheran Church. After retiring from Nu-Deal Oil where he worked as a mechanic for 46 years, they moved to rural Red Bud to the farmstead where Patricia was born. They rejoined St. John’s Lutheran church.

Ellery was a drag racer in his early years and loved all things related cars and racing. He was an active member of several car clubs, he enjoyed going to swap meets and tinkering on cars with family and friends. He loved camping, gardening and most of all spending time with family.

Ellery is survived by his wife Patricia Byer of Red Bud; three children Dean (Vanessa) Byer of Athens, Ala., Kevin (Elaine) A Byer of Red Bud and Lisa (Michael) Jauernig of Columbia; daughter-in-law Lisa Byer of Steeleville; sister Bonnie Woods of Cahokia; grandchildren Missy Amann, Amanda (Steve) Braun, Caitlyn (Brian) Mormann, Michelle (Tony) Cramer, Ali (Jeff) Brockmeyer, Austin Byer, Chuck Byer and Colton Henry; great-grandchildren Bryce, Lexi, Wyatt, Clayton, Sawyer, Brayden, Andrew and Easton; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Rueben Edward Byer, mother Flossie Conaway and son Michael R Byer.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Dec. 15 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Mark Nebel officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud; or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (Gateway Chapter), St. Louis.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.