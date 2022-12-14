Arthur E. Burlison | Obituary

Arthur E. Burlison, 91, of Columbia, died Dec. 13, 2022, in Columbia. He was born Oct. 8, 1931, in Galatia, son of the late Oscar and Mary (nee Springs) Burlison. He was married to Loretta (nee Casey) Burlison. They were married April 21, 1956, in Marion. She had passed away Jan. 7, 2013.

He was retired from McDonnell-Douglas, St. Louis, where he had worked as an electrical inspector on the Mercury and Gemini Projects, as well as the F-4 Phantom line. He served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a radioman on the destroyer USS McCain. Arthur had been a member of the American Legion Post 581, and the Knights of Columbus – Council 6165. He enjoyed square-dancing, fishing, gardening and visiting the family farm.

Surviving are his son Michael (Patricia) Burlison of St. Louis; daughters Joan (James) Wessel of Columbia, Teresa (Jon) Seibel of Columbia and Mary (Lisa Saffell) Burlison of St. Louis; grandchildren Matthew Burlison, Patty Burlison, Melissa (Mike) Kohlenberger, Andrew Wessel and Jacob Wessel; great-grandchildren Reeve Kohlenberger, Maura Kohlenberger, Noah Jones and Collin Burlison; brother Donald Burlison; sister Marie Smothers; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Tom Burlison.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Dec. 22 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the church following the visitation with Fr. Steve Thoma officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, St. Louis.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.